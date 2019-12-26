The Herald News Obituaries
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patricks Church
306 South St.
Somerset, MA
Roger E. Legault

Roger E. Legault Obituary
Roger E. Legault, age 82, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the husband of Louise E. (Mooney) Legault. His Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00 | 10:30 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Patricks Church, 306 South St., Somerset. Burial private. For the full obituary, tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 26, 2019
