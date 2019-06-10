Roger G. Gagnon, 89, a resident of Somerset for many years, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home, Fall River. He was the husband of the late Anna Gagnon. Roger was born in Fall River, a son of the late Alfred Gagnon and the late Imelda (Couturier) Gagnon; he attended Prevost High School and was a graduate of Bristol Community College. He worked as a Government Property Administrator for Raytheon Corp; and served for ten years in the Army National Guard. He was an avid golfer, a communicant of St. Lous de France Church, Swansea, and in his retirement took his woodcrafts hobby on the road to many crafts fairs in the region. He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen A. Michaluk and her husband Thomas of Seekonk; a brother Herve Gagnon of Warwick, RI; three sisters, Jeannette St. Yves and Cecile Thibault both of Florida, and Rita Roussin of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Christina DeIngenis and her husband Frank of Cranston, RI, William Michaluk and his wife Amy of Somerset, David Michaluk and his wife Nicole of Seekonk, and Jonathan Michaluk of Seekonk; six grand children Hanna, Tyler, Nicholas, Chase, Rose, and Brady; also nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 10 AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in St. Louis de France Church, Buffinton St., Swansea. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7 PM. Memorial donations to the at . For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary