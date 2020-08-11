1/1
Roger J. Cormier
Roger Joseph Cormier, 81, of Newport, RI, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Fall River, MA, October 1, 1938, and raised in Tiverton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Levesque) Cormier. Roger loved country music and performed regularly at Country Music Association events across the state as "Roger 7". He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Tiverton. Roger is survived by his sisters Charlotte Oliveira of Swansea and Linda Hartman (husband Robert) of Sioux Falls, SD, his brother Paul "Butch" Cormier (wife Nancy) of Tiverton, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late George Cormier, Robert Cormier, Jean Cormier, Janet Hambly, Roland Cormier, and Joseph Anthony Cormier. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1:30-3:00pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI 02840. Additional info at www. memorialfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 10, 2020
I'd like to say he always through his own birthday parties with the guests bringing non perishables just for this beautiful man to in turn give to the homeless and shelters. We will miss you and your singing and brotherly love. RIP my brother on law and brother.
Nancy
Friend
August 10, 2020
To Uncle Roger,

In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will always remember your smile and your bear hugs. You were the life of the party. Its time for you to return to the "Green Green Grass of Home". We will love you and miss you always.
George Jr. & Family
Dr. George Cormier Jr.
Family
