Roger Joseph Cormier, 81, of Newport, RI, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Fall River, MA, October 1, 1938, and raised in Tiverton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Levesque) Cormier. Roger loved country music and performed regularly at Country Music Association events across the state as "Roger 7". He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Tiverton. Roger is survived by his sisters Charlotte Oliveira of Swansea and Linda Hartman (husband Robert) of Sioux Falls, SD, his brother Paul "Butch" Cormier (wife Nancy) of Tiverton, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late George Cormier, Robert Cormier, Jean Cormier, Janet Hambly, Roland Cormier, and Joseph Anthony Cormier. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1:30-3:00pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI 02840. Additional info at www. memorialfuneralhome.com
