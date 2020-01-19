|
Roger J. Ouellette, 79, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 in Fall River, MA. He was born in Tiverton, R.I. Son of the late Albert and Emma Ouellette. He resided in Tiverton, R.I., Westport, MA and Margate, FL. Roger graduated high school with Cum Laude honors from De La Salle Academy, Newport, R.I., earned his Bachelor of Arts from Catholic University, Washington, D.C., earned his Master of Arts in Elementary Education at Rhode Island College and was a 6 year professed, vowed De La Salle Christian Brother. Roger was greatly admired for his compassion for all mankind and his immense generosity. He was smart, exuberant, energetic and a caring man. He was a man of faith. He taught for over 31 years. One year in Brooklyn, N.Y. and the remaining years grades 5th-8th at Wilbur-McMahon Schools in Little Compton R.I., receiving many honors throughout his teaching years. Member of RI Retired Teachers' Association, Newport County Retired Teachers Assoc., Association Canada-Americane and L'Assocation Francophene de Fall River. After retirement from teaching, he became a docent at Belcourt Castle before moving to Florida. Roger loved living a very active life in the warm sunshine state for the past 17 years. He never missed a social event and enjoyed gardening, dancing and traveling. Roger leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Carmelina (Toots) Ouellette, nieces Susan (Larry) Jindra, Denise (Michael) Medeiros, nephew Steven (Michelle) Ouellette, grand-nieces Melissa (Robert) Francis and Kelsey Jindra, grand-nephew Kiel Jindra, great grand-niece Liana Rosa and great grand-nephew Jaxson Francis. Family and Friends are invited to a celebration of his life. A mass service will be held at St. Louis de France, 56 Buffington St., Swansea, MA on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 o'clock. Luncheon will follow at Magoni's Ferry Landing, 681 Riverside Ave., Somerset, MA. In lieu of flowers, his favorite charities were De La Salle Christian Brothers Development Fund, 635 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI 02882, www.dlcb.org/donate.php and Its All About The Animals, Inc.,103 Marion Road (Route 105), Rochester, MA 02770, www.itsallabouttheanimals.org Roger will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Our beautiful memories will endure. "Au revoir, jusqua ce que nous nous revoyions" (Goodbye, until we meet again).
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 19, 2020