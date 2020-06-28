Roger L. Paquette, 74, a life long resident of Swansea, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River after an extended illness. He was the husband for 52 years of Natalie A. (Troy) Paquette. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Lionel O. Paquette and the late Lillian J. (Berard) Paquette, he was a 1963 graduate of Case High School in Swansea; and graduate of the Franklin Institute of Technology. Roger worked as an electrical contractor during much of his life, and was an owner of Briere & Paquette, Inc. He was a member, past president and treasurer of the Swansea Lions Club. He was recognized as Lion of the Year, and he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest recognition from the Lions Clubs International Foundation for outstanding community service. He was also a member of the Associated Builders and Contractors; a past president of the Ocean Grove Sams Club; a past president of the Swansea Little League where he spearheaded and installed the irrigation system for the fields. He was a longtime member of the Friends of the Cardinals, and was instrumental in the installation of lights for the football field. He was also an inductee into the Case High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Marc R. Paquette of Newport, RI; a daughter, Stephanie M. Stroud and her husband James of Swansea; a brother, David Paquette; a sister Vivian Moore of Swansea; four grandchildren, Demi, James, Benjamin, and Nicholas; and several nieces and nephews. A time of public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. Masks are to be worn and social distancing will be required within the building. Other arrangements are to be held privately. A scholarship will be set up in Rogers name, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Case High Scholarship Fund, PO Box 33, Swansea, MA 02777. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 28, 2020.