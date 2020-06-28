Roger L. Paquette
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger L. Paquette, 74, a life long resident of Swansea, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River after an extended illness. He was the husband for 52 years of Natalie A. (Troy) Paquette. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Lionel O. Paquette and the late Lillian J. (Berard) Paquette, he was a 1963 graduate of Case High School in Swansea; and graduate of the Franklin Institute of Technology. Roger worked as an electrical contractor during much of his life, and was an owner of Briere & Paquette, Inc. He was a member, past president and treasurer of the Swansea Lions Club. He was recognized as Lion of the Year, and he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest recognition from the Lions Clubs International Foundation for outstanding community service. He was also a member of the Associated Builders and Contractors; a past president of the Ocean Grove Sams Club; a past president of the Swansea Little League where he spearheaded and installed the irrigation system for the fields. He was a longtime member of the Friends of the Cardinals, and was instrumental in the installation of lights for the football field. He was also an inductee into the Case High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Marc R. Paquette of Newport, RI; a daughter, Stephanie M. Stroud and her husband James of Swansea; a brother, David Paquette; a sister Vivian Moore of Swansea; four grandchildren, Demi, James, Benjamin, and Nicholas; and several nieces and nephews. A time of public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. Masks are to be worn and social distancing will be required within the building. Other arrangements are to be held privately. A scholarship will be set up in Rogers name, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Case High Scholarship Fund, PO Box 33, Swansea, MA 02777. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved