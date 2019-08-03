Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roger P. Cote Obituary
Roger P. Cote age 76, of Fall River passed away on July 26, 2019. He was the husband of Linda (Robinson) Cote and was son of the late Arthur and Yvonne (Bordes) Cote. Roger was an avid Bruins fan, who enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Christopher Cote (wife Victoria) of Dartmouth, Scott Cote (wife Lisa) of Westport, Daniel Cote (wife Jennifer) of Fairhaven, Randi Costa (husband Jason) and Jessica Oliveri (husband Charles) of Taunton, sister: Doris Levesque, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Roland Cote. His calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Monday, August 5th from 4-7 P.M. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor the St. Judes Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis TN 38105-9959. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 3, 2019
