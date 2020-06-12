Roger R. Chasse Jr.
Roger Robert Chasse Jr., 55 of Tiverton, RI passed away on May 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Robin (Rapoza) Chasse. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of Roger R. Chasse Sr. and the late Evelyn (Petrasso) Chasse. Roger had worked as a parts picker for General Motors. He enjoyed the beach, camping, spending time with family, animals, along with watching and playing sports. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his siblings Robert Chasse (Lori), Michael Chasse and Kevin Chasse (Merrie-Jane). Roger also leaves 2 stepdaughters Trisha Willis and also Brittani Harris. He leaves numerous nieces and nephews and several aunts and uncles. In addition, he leaves his father-in-law Arthur Rapoza Jr. Visitation to be held on MONDAY, June 15th from 6 to 8 PM at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in is memory.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
