Roger Saurette
Roger 'Rabbit' Saurette, age 76, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in Fall River, he was the son of late Rene and Rhea (Barrett) Saurette. Roger worked for Raytheon and Valcourt Supply before retiring as a Fall River School Department custodian. He was a member of both the Liberal Club and the Italian Progressive Club, where he enjoyed socializing and playing Keno. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and he also enjoyed music and reading. Roger is survived by his siblings Doris Houde of Oregon, Irene Brodeur of Somerset, MA, and Ray Saurette of Ohio. He was predeceased by his siblings Romeo, Armand, Donna Hebert, Morris, and Edward Saurette. His love and good humor will be truly missed by many nieces and nephews across the country. Due to the current events, Rogers funeral will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolence, or a memory of Roger in our online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
