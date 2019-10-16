|
Roger Storey, age 76, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home in Swansea. He was the loving husband of Claudette (Berube) Storey to whom he was married 51 years. Born in Fall River a son of the late Francis and Olive (Rosa) Storey, he was a lifelong resident of Swansea. A veteran of the United States Air Force he served during the Vietnam War. A licensed electrician he worked under the Local Union #437 for nearly 50 years before retiring. He spent the years after his retirement managing several local commercial properties. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Kevin Storey of Swansea and Scott Storey and his fiance Lynley Ashby of London; and three grandchildren, Grace, William, and Isabelle. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Louis de France, 56 Buffington St., Swansea. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 | 7:00 PM. For tributes and directions please visit, www. waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 16, 2019