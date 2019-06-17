|
|
Rogerio A Ferreira, 83, husband of the late Maria F (Pestana) Ferreira, died Thu 6/13 at St Annes Hospital. Born in Ponta Delgada, Madeira, son of the late Joao A & Alice (Freitas) Ferreira, he worked in the local textile industry, retiring from the former Joan Fabrics. An avid Benfica fan, he enjoyed the outdoors, music, and spending time with family. He leaves: 2 sons, Rogerio A Ferreira Jr (wife Crystal) & Ronnie Ferreira (fiance Sherree Andrade) both of Fall River; a sister, Cidalia Carreiro of St Michael; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. Funeral Wed at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Espirito Santo Church at 9. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. Calling hours Tues 5-8. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on June 17, 2019