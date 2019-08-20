|
Roland Cordeiro, 82, of Swansea, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of fifty-nine years to Betty Ann (Ormerod) Cordeiro. Roland was born in Somerset the son of the late Manuel and Yvonne (Dooms) Cordeiro. He was a graduate of Somerset High School class of 1956. Mr Cordeiro served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army. Roland began training greyhounds professionally and then horses at Ardwin Farm in Seekonk. He along with his brother owned and operated Bears Den Auto Salvage in Tiverton and eventually was the maintenance man at Shawomet Gardens in Somerset for many years until his retirement. Mr. Cordeiro enjoyed traveling, watching football and teaching his grandchildren how to play cards. Survivors besides his wife are a daughter: Nancy Ann Cordeiro and her companion Frank McLeod of Swansea; four sons: Edward Cordeiro and his wife Michelle of Somerset; David Cordeiro and his wife Kimberly of Berkley; James Cordeiro and his wife Elizabeth of Swansea and Richard Cordeiro and his wife Linda of Somerset; along with nine grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Fernand and Franklin Cordeiro. Calling Hours for Roland will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10am in the funeral home followed by a burial with Military Honors in Mount Hope Cemetery Swansea. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 20, 2019