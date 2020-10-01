Roland D. Bergeron, 87, of Fall River, husband of Patricia (Dupont) Bergeron, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in New Bedford, he was a son of the late Ludger and Beatrice (LeBlanc) Bergeron. Mr. Bergeron was a member of Holy Name Church and had worked for Fernandes Supermarkets for many years as a manager until his retirement. In his "retirement" he then began to work at Economy Liquors. He loved to shore fish, and enjoyed spending time with his family. It seemed like wherever he went, he had a friend there, ready and willing to listen to his stories. Roland was a jack of all trades. In addition to his wife of 65 years he is survived by: his 3 daughters, Deborah Silvia of Fall River, Karen Gay and her husband, David, of Lisbon Falls, ME, and Cathy Bergeron and her wife, Charlene Hamilton, of Cochrane, Alberta, Canada; 3 grandchildren, Kate Wyant, Patrick McCoy and Kenneth McCoy, 5 great grandchildren; 4 siblings, Omer Bergeron of Southwick, MA, Alfred Bergeron and his wife, Doris, of Maryland, Ann Cabral and her husband, Tony, of Tiverton and Robert Bergeron and his wife, Karin, of Westport. He was the brother of the late Albert Bergeron. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday, October, 2, 2020 in Holy Name Church at 11:00AM. His visitation will take place prior to Mass on Friday morning in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, from 9:30-10:30AM. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to AccentCare, 275 Martine St. Fall River, MA 02723, or to St Jude's Childrens' Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Strict adherence to mask wearing (both nose and mouth) and social distancing within the church, funeral home, and at the cemetery is required. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in- person expressions of kindness and support. If you were unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com
) and not through a third party. Thank you!