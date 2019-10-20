Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Larrivee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland G. Larrivee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland G. Larrivee Obituary
Roland G. Larrivee, 90, of Fall River, husband of Aline (Rioux) Larrivee, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Born and raised in Fall River, he was the son of the late Anselme and Bertha (Ouellette) Larrivee. He was the president of Msgr. Prevost High School class of 1947. He was a member of the Local Carpenter's Union 327, worked as a carpenter, was a Superintendent in the Boston Area for 30 years and then went on to work independently. A dedicated hard worker, he had a passion for carpentry and mentored and shared his knowledge with many. Besides his wife of 65 years, he leaves a brother, Michael "Pete" Larrivee (Marcella) Warren, R.I.; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Michael P., Adam (Dawn), Darryl, Michael J., Devan, and Danielle Larrivee, Neeley Pires (Matthew), Amy O"Brien and Donald (Cheryl), Richard (Barbara), and Norman (Margaret) Lamonde; brother-in-law, Donald Rioux (Ida) and many other nieces, nephews and extended family members. His funeral service will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boys and Girls Club of America, 803 Bedford St., Fall River, MA 02723. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now