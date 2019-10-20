|
Roland G. Larrivee, 90, of Fall River, husband of Aline (Rioux) Larrivee, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Born and raised in Fall River, he was the son of the late Anselme and Bertha (Ouellette) Larrivee. He was the president of Msgr. Prevost High School class of 1947. He was a member of the Local Carpenter's Union 327, worked as a carpenter, was a Superintendent in the Boston Area for 30 years and then went on to work independently. A dedicated hard worker, he had a passion for carpentry and mentored and shared his knowledge with many. Besides his wife of 65 years, he leaves a brother, Michael "Pete" Larrivee (Marcella) Warren, R.I.; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Michael P., Adam (Dawn), Darryl, Michael J., Devan, and Danielle Larrivee, Neeley Pires (Matthew), Amy O"Brien and Donald (Cheryl), Richard (Barbara), and Norman (Margaret) Lamonde; brother-in-law, Donald Rioux (Ida) and many other nieces, nephews and extended family members. His funeral service will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boys and Girls Club of America, 803 Bedford St., Fall River, MA 02723. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 20, 2019