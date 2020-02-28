Home

Services
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Judson St
Tiverton, RI
View Map
Romeo E. Moquin Jr.


1940 - 2020
Romeo E. Moquin Jr. Obituary
Romeo E. Moquin Jr. 79, of Tiverton, RI passed away on Feb. 24, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Gomes) Moquin. Born in Fall River, MA, on Sept.19, 1940, he was the son of the late Mary H. (Guarniere) and Romeo E. Moquin Sr. Romeo loved life. He loved classic cars and motorcycles. He was a member of the Classic Hot Rod Club of Tiverton, RI. He was also a member of the Blue Angels Car Club of Westport. Romeo worked for Leeosona Corp. of Warwick as a Machinist Tool Maker and Hayes Heat Treating of Cranston, RI for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. He was a communicant of Holy Ghost Parish. In addition to his wife, he leaves a son Christopher P. Moquin of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was the father of the late Romeo E. Moquin III. He also leaves a sister Josephine Saunders. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 PM at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. His Funeral will be held Tuesday at 9am from the Funeral Home with a 10am Mass at Holy Ghost Church, Judson St., Tiverton,, RI Burial at Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Main Rd, Tiverton. www.almeida-pocasset.com. Flowers are welcome.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 28, 2020
