Ronald A. Talbot, age 59, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Somerset. MA passed away August 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Joseph H. and Irene (Charette)Talbot. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Cynthia Talbot; son, Jason Talbot and his wife, Kristin of Newport Richey, FL; his daughter, Stephanie Talbot of Ellenton, FL; brothers, Michael Talbot of Somerset, MA and Kenneth Talbot and his wife, Michelle also of Somerset, MA; two grandchildren, Alexandria Talbot and Cameron Coyle and several cousins, nieces and nephews. After graduating Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1977 he went on to work at Phoenix Inc. for 30 years. He then moved to Florida to work as maintenance supervisor for Ridgewood Estates. Ron loved life, his kindness towards everyone for whom he always had a helping hand. He enjoyed cars, car shows and spending time with his grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be 1:00PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 followed by a reception at Ridgewood Oaks Club House, 7004 us 301 North, Ellenton, FL 34222. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 1, 2019