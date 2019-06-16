|
|
Ronald E. Duval 87, of Fall River, passed away on June 13th, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Freitas) Duval. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Blanche (Guillmette) and Emile Duval. He was the father of Karen Brooks Duval and Mark Duval. Grandchildren are Rebecca, Rachel, Jillian, Haley and Lily. He also leaves a brother David Duval and was predeceased by his brother Paul Duval. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, June 17th at 10:30 am at the Catholic Memorial Home Chapel 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River, MA. Arrangements are with the A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home, 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA. www.almeida- pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on June 16, 2019