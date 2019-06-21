Home

Ronald F. Stretch Cabucio, 83, of Fall River passed away June 11, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Arlene C. (Copley) Cabucio. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was a son of the late Walter and Lillian (OMelia) Cabucio. Mr. Cabucio had worked for many years as a Service Technician for Rite Oil in Tiverton. He enjoyed bowling and roller skating. Survivors include his child ren: Ronald F. Cabucio, Jr and Pamela Cabucio, both of Fall River. He was the brother of the late Marlene Bleaken, Ruth Berumen and Walter Cabucio. Memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 9 - 11 AM, prior to the service. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 21, 2019
