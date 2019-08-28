|
|
Ronald J. Rezendes, age 62, of Somerset, passed away on August 23, 2019. He was the longtime companion of Lisa Viera and son of the late John D. and Irene (Velozo) Rezendes. Ronald was an independent truck driver for many years, finishing his final 10 years with Stop & Shop as a Local 25 Teamster Member. He also enjoyed motorcycling, truck driving and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his children: Ronald J. Rezendes (companion Dawn Poirier), and Jordan Rezendes (wife Erica Lyn), siblings: Robert Rezendes and Elaine Dube, grandson: Xander J. Rezendes, 8 nieces and 3, nephews. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, August 31st here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Friday, August 30th from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 28, 2019