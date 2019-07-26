Home

BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Ronald Lachance
Ronald Lachance, 74, formerly of Fall River, Massachusetts & Pawtucket, Rhode Island, walked into Heaven on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. Ronald was affiliated with Notre Dame Parish, Prevost High School, Johnson & Wales University, Montaup Electric, Eastern Utilities Associates, National Grid (retired after 32 years), & Roger Williams University (retired after 17 years). He was an avid golfer, a Boston Red Sox patriot, the proud caretaker of many fortunate pets, and a lover of his country. He was the special son of the late Albert and Concorde (Ledoux) Lachance, and was married to the late Jeanne (Potvin) Lachance. Survived by his son, Jeffrey; his sister Madeleine Thiboutot & her husband Normand; sister-in-law, Simone Potvin; and many treasured cousins, nieces & nephews; as well as a wonderful, lifelong collection of caring friends, both new and old. He wasn't only a magnificent human being, he was revered for it. For an interesting viewpoint of Ronald's full-life, visit the online memorial via www.boulefunerahome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 26, 2019
