1/1
Ronald N. Tessier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald N. Tessier, 71, of North Dartmouth, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Claudia (Almeida) Tessier, they were married for 53 years. Born in Fall River, son of the late Normand J. and Suzanne C. (Gelinas) Tessier, he grew up in Westport until moving to Dartmouth in1996. He started his career at the Boston Naval Yard and was a second class fireman at the Brockton VA until his retirement in 2004. Among his greatest loves was his family and being an active member as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years. Mr. Tessier was an avid car enthusiast and loved to sail. Including his wife, survivors include a son: Neil H. Tessier and his wife Kimberly of Fall River; a daughter: Dawn M. Cummings and her husband James of Lakeville; 2 sisters: Diane F. Costa of TN and Joyce L. Abrantes of Fall River; 4 grandchildren: Lucas Tessier, Jorja Tessier, Evan Cummings and Jadyn Cummings; and several nieces and nephews. He was father of the late Mark R. Tessier. A Zoom memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM. by the North Dartmouth Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: www.donate.jw.org. This supports the Jehovah's Witnesses Worldwide Work. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
North Dartmouth Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potter Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved