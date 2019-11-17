|
Ronald Hadad passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Clifton Nursing Center, Somerset. Ron was the beloved husband for 55 years toCecile (Desnoyers) Hadad. Loving father of Chris (Cathy) of North Carolina, Jeff (Debbie) of New Hampshire, Peter of Fall River and David of Florida. Proud grandfather of Katrina, Amanda, Megan, Andrew, Jakob, Jordan, Amber and Chelsea. Known as Mr. Hadad to many former 6th grade students in the Fall River school system for 32 years. Most will remember performing in plays they helped to write. No services are planned. Memorial contributions will be welcomed to Clifton Activities Fund and the
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 17, 2019