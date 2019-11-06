Home

Rosalia (Cambra) Haire, 71, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital following a long illness. She was the wife of Henry H. Haire Jr. Mrs. Haire was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Joseph J. and Emily (Moniz) Cambra and was raised in Westport prior to moving to Fall River in 1993. She was a member of Calvalry Bible Church, Westport. Survivors along with her husband include her 2 sons: Henry H. Haire III of Swansea and James M. Haire of Somerset; 4 brothers: Raymond Cambra of Tiverton, David Cambra of Fall River, Anthony Cambra of TX and Robert Cambra of CA; 2 sisters: Marilyn Rosenbloom and Carolyn Pineault, both of NV; 2 grandchildren: Henry H. Haire IV and Olivia Haire; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph Cambra and Richard Cambra. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Friday from 6-8 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 6, 2019
