Rosalina T. Pacheco Obituary
Rosalina T. Pacheco, age 74, of Somerset, passed away on May 5, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. Born in Capelas, So Miguel, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Agostinho and Otilia (Mello) Pacheco. She enjoyed traveling, attending soccer Revolution games with her brother and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Prior to retirement she worked for Bradley Scott for over 20 years. Rosalina is survived by her brother Constantino T. Pacheco and his wife Isabel of Somerset, niece Margarida DoRego and her husband Sergio, nephew Daniel Pacheco and his fianc Aldea Yanski, as well as her great niece, Josie and nephews Jacob, Carson, Brayden and Quinton. She was predeceased by her brother Sabino T. Pacheco. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, May 9th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Patricks Church, Somerset at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Wednesday, May 8th from 5-8 P.M. Please consider a donation to , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 7, 2019
