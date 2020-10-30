Rose A. (Giannattasio) Rodrigues 90, of Dartmouth, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late George Rodrigues, they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary yesterday (10/29/20) together in heaven. Mrs. Rodrigues was born in Providence, daughter of the late Angelo and Rosalina (Capaldi) Giannattasio and had been a longtime resident of Fall River and lived the last 27 years in Dartmouth. Prior to her retirement, she worked as bookkeeper for the former family business United Oil Co. in Tiverton. She was an avid cook who enjoyed playing cards and going bowling. Mrs. Rodrigues loved going to lunch every Thursday with her "Lunch Bunch" and family trips to the casino. She will be remembered as being a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Survivors include her son: George Rodrigues, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Dartmouth; her daughter: Carol Chretien and her husband Leo of Westport; a sister: Margaret Coccia of Barrington; 5 grandchildren: Shannon Rodrigues Espinola and her husband Kreg, Brittany Milnes and her husband Paul, Kayla Rodrigues, Corey Kalif and Brian Martins; 4 great grandchildren: Hadley & Morgan Espinola, Samuel &Annalise Milnes; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Rose Lena Rodrigues and Linda Mello, grandmother of the late Tristin Kalif. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. George Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
