Rose-Ann (Paul) Oldrid, 85, of Fall River passed away on Tuesday, June 25, at home. She was born in Bridgeport CT, daughter of the late Arthur and Blanche (Perrault) Paul. Rose-Ann was raised in Fall River and worked in the garment industry for many years as a sewing machine operator, retiring in 2006. While working in the garment industry she also worked as a sewing instructor for the commonwealth of Massachusetts at Westport and Dighton Rehoboth High Schools. Miss. Oldrid was an exceptional bowler who maintained a 75 average for many years. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors are a daughter; Karen Oldrid of Fall River,a son; Timothy and his wife Donna of Somerset; four grandchildren; Jennifer Wiggin and her husband Chris of Marthas Vineyard, Daniel Bernier of Fall River, Tanya Oldrid of Somerset and Julie Julius and her husband Kyle of Virginia; and three great-grandchildren Wyatt and Autumn Wiggin, and Kaiden Julius, good friends; Manuel and Connie Canto and their son Lucas of Fall River, and Bella. A Memorial Service for Miss. Oldrid will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12:00noon in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to a charity of ones choice. Published in The Herald News on July 20, 2019