Rose Marie (Leors) Costa, age 75, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the former wife of Kenneth Costa and a longtime companion of the late Roger N. Gosselin. Rose was born in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Julia (Vrona) Leors. Rose was a heat sealer operator for Frito Lay. She was very religious, loved watching Mass on TV, she also was an avid bingo player. Rose is survived two sons Kevin Costa of Fall River and Jeffrey Costa and his wife Jennifer of Cranston, RI, she was the sister of Carol Paul of Henderson, NV, Jeanne Demattia of McKinney, TX and Barbara Bannon of Scottsdale, Arizona, two grandchildren, Aaron Costa and Amber Costa and nieces and nephews. Private cremation services are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Roses memory to 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105. Online guestbook available at www. boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 3, 2020