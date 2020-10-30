Rose M. Moisan 81 passed on September 26th, 2020. Rose was born in Fall River on December 7th, 1938 to the late Mary and Henry Moisan. She was a nurse, and employed by St. Annes hospital for many years, and later at Stanley Street Treatment & Resources. Rose had a love for gardening, dancing, and animals, especially her beloved cat TT. She loved to cook, and everyone loved her 'stuffies', and soups. She also dedicated herself to her children in their time of need. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Givens and Fiance' Don of North Smithfield, RI, 3 sons, James Rushton and his wife Isabel of Dartmouth, MA. Donald Rushton and his wife Sandy of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Stephen Rushton, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lori Rushton, and her son Richard Rushton. Her funeral services will be held at St. Louis Defrance Parish located at 56 Buffington Street in Swansea, MA on Saturday, November 7th @ 10:00 AM. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. There will be no gathering after the funeral due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the PACE Organization of RI, 225 Chapman Street, Providence RI 02905.



