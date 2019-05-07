|
|
Rose M. Soares, 95, a long time resident of Swansea, passed away March 24, 2019 in Pahrump, Nevada. She was the widow of Frank P. Soares, Sr. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Manuel Souza and the late Mary (Silvia) Souza, she worked as a seamstress during her early years and then as a homemaker. She continued to enjoy sewing throughout her life as well as gardening. Rose is survived by two sons, Frank Soares Jr. and David Soars; a daughter, Cynthia Powell; along with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services were held privately. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on May 7, 2019