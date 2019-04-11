Rose Almeida Maloof, 95, a longtime Somerset resident, entered the kingdom of heaven and joined her loving husband, A. Nicholas Maloof, in the presence of God, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Manuel Almeida and the late Maria L. (Cabral) Almeida, she worked as a seamstress and samples specialist for curtain factories in the city. In retirement she and her husband provided countless hours of volunteer work in the aide of seniors in Somerset. Rose also crocheted numerous afghans which she donated to area care facilities. She was also a devoted caregiver to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by a son, Daniel L. Maloof and his wife Janice Normandin Maloof; a sister, Candida Almeida Rodriques; a granddaughter, Michelle Reed and her husband David Reed; a grandson Daniel M. Maloof and his wife Christine Maloof; and four great grand children, Corey Hammond, Chace Reed, Eva Maloof, and Reid Maloof. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Mary Pimental, Mary Almeida Almeida Costa (formerly Kenney), Linda Teves, and Joseph Almeida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitors will be received from 9 AM prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary