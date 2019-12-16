Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose P. Medeiros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose P. Medeiros Obituary
Rose P. (Lachapelle) Medeiros, age 86 passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was the wife of Edward Medeiros, and daughter of the late Romeo and Lillian (Gaudreau) Lachapelle. She and her husband were CCD teachers as well as Eucharistic Ministers at St. John of God Church for over 30 years and the last 13 years as Faith Formation Directors. She was a LaSalette Associate doing retreats and festivals for 25 years. Rose was employed at A+A Manufacturing for 40 years until retirement. She was a recipient of the Marian Medal, an avid bowler, golfer and was recognized for her "Hole in One." Rose was a very giving and caring woman who will be missed very dearly. She is survived by her siblings: Roger Lachapelle of Westport, Helen Urban of Fall River, Raymond Lachapelle (wife Florence) of Fall River, Lillian Chapman of Tiverton, R.I., and Philip Lachapelle (wife Debbie) of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Leo, Robert, Romeo, Gerald, and Henry Lachapelle, Juliette Janson, Lorraine Mullaney, and Yvonne Correia, and sister-in-law of the late Mary Lachapelle, John Urban, and Alan Chapman. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, December 18, here at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours on Tuesday, December 17, from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the St. Judes Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -