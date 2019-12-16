|
Rose P. (Lachapelle) Medeiros, age 86 passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was the wife of Edward Medeiros, and daughter of the late Romeo and Lillian (Gaudreau) Lachapelle. She and her husband were CCD teachers as well as Eucharistic Ministers at St. John of God Church for over 30 years and the last 13 years as Faith Formation Directors. She was a LaSalette Associate doing retreats and festivals for 25 years. Rose was employed at A+A Manufacturing for 40 years until retirement. She was a recipient of the Marian Medal, an avid bowler, golfer and was recognized for her "Hole in One." Rose was a very giving and caring woman who will be missed very dearly. She is survived by her siblings: Roger Lachapelle of Westport, Helen Urban of Fall River, Raymond Lachapelle (wife Florence) of Fall River, Lillian Chapman of Tiverton, R.I., and Philip Lachapelle (wife Debbie) of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Leo, Robert, Romeo, Gerald, and Henry Lachapelle, Juliette Janson, Lorraine Mullaney, and Yvonne Correia, and sister-in-law of the late Mary Lachapelle, John Urban, and Alan Chapman. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, December 18, here at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours on Tuesday, December 17, from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the St. Judes Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.rogersfuneral.com.
