Rosemarie Souza Obituary
Rosemarie (Silvia) Souza, 87, of Westport, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late Joseph B. Souza. Mrs. Souza was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Antone R. Silvia, Jr. and the late Rose L. (Barbosa) Silvia and had been a lifelong resident of Westport. Prior to her retirement, she worked at the former Carousel Curtain of Fall River. She was a Communicant of St. George Church, Westport and a member of the Westport Council on Aging. Mrs. Souza enjoyed cooking. Survivors include her 2 sons: Joseph B. Souza III and his wife Sharen of Warwick, RI and James B. Souza and his wife Kathy of Dartmouth; 4 grandchildren: Jamie, Joseph IV, Kara and Erika; 3 great grandchildren: Bradyn, Jack and Kaylee; along with several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Souza was predeceased by many brothers and sisters. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 8:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, Westport at 9:30 A.M. Calling hours will be Friday from 5 - 8 P.M. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 10, 2019
