|
|
Rosemary F. (Ready) Lanzisera, 90, of Fall River passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Cottages in Dartmouth, where she had resided for the past several years. She was the wife of the late Isidore Paul Lanzisera. Rosemary was born in Fall River the daughter of the late William and Winifred (Brogan) Ready. She graduated from BMC Durfee High School and then earned a bachelors degree in Education from Trinity College. Mrs Lanzisera raised her family and then worked for the Fall River School Department as a first grade teacher at the Coughlin School for twenty years, retiring in 1988. Rosemary cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. She was a communicant of Holy Name Church and was a member of the Fall River Garden Club. Survivors are two daughters: Lori Stirrup of Swansea, MA; Lisa Weeks and her husband Mark of Middletown, RI; three sons: Dr. Paul Lanzisera and his wife Becky of Colorado Springs,CO; Michael Lanzisera and his wife Hilliary of Mount Laurel, NJ; and Mark Lanzisera of Hanover, MA; six grandchildren: Brooke, Ashley, Matthew, Nicholas, Maya and Ruby; four great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late William Lanzisera, sister of the late Frank Ready and William Ready; and mother in law of the late; Jack Stirrup. Visitation for Rosemary will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 8am- 10am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street, Fall River. Burial to follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery , Fall River. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 3, 2019