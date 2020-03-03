Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Medeiros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Medeiros Obituary
Rosemary (DeNadal) Medeiros, 73, of Somerset, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Companion of the late Armand T Theroux. Mother of Jessica Medeiros and Patricia Zavras (husband Niko), grandmother of Lucas Roberts, Lilly and Kali Zavras, The sister of Ann Crowell, Paula Sullivan and the late David DeNadal, stepmother of Lisa, Janette, Michelle and Susan, daughter of the late Rico and Irma (Pieroni) DeNadal. Following cremation a visitation will be held Saturday, March 7th from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -