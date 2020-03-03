|
|
Rosemary (DeNadal) Medeiros, 73, of Somerset, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Companion of the late Armand T Theroux. Mother of Jessica Medeiros and Patricia Zavras (husband Niko), grandmother of Lucas Roberts, Lilly and Kali Zavras, The sister of Ann Crowell, Paula Sullivan and the late David DeNadal, stepmother of Lisa, Janette, Michelle and Susan, daughter of the late Rico and Irma (Pieroni) DeNadal. Following cremation a visitation will be held Saturday, March 7th from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 3, 2020