Roy Rogers, age 68, passed away on May 30, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Harrington) Rogers. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Thomas and Dolores (Motta) Rogers. Roy was an avid outdoorsman. He especially loved hunting and fishing. Roy was a loving husband and father to his family. Along with his wife he is survived by his children Abbey Chourchaine, Stacy and Emily Rogers; siblings Dolores Arruda, Jason and Kimberli Rogers; grandchildren Ethan, Zachary, Adam, Julia and Nadia, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Adam Roy Rogers and his siblings Adele Brousseau, Thomas, Stephen and Cheryl Ann Rogers. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Roys services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 7, 2020.