Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marys Cathedral
Spring St.
Fall River, MA
View Map
Rudolph H. Andrea Obituary
Rudolph Henry Andrea, 86, of Fall River passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 03, 2019. He was born in Newport, RI; the son of the late Manuel and Alemerinda (Santos) Andrea. Rudolph was raised in Fall River. He worked with his father at the former Mannys Pizza House on Stafford Rd in Fall River, and then later at the former Hussey Hospital in Fall River as a cook. Rudolph honorably served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army and was among the soldiers known as the Atomic Veterans who participated directly in the nuclear trials of that era. Rudolph was an avid fisherman, and reader. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, and a past member of the Somerset Lions Club, and the Boys and Girls Club. He is survived by a sister; Teresa A. Rosseter of Fall River, a niece; Andrea Rosseter, two nephews; David and Douglas Rosseter and seven great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Lorraine Andrea. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 9am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals 1813 Robeson St, Fall River followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Marys Cathedral, Spring St., Fall River. Burial to follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday from 4pm-7pm in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Fall River, www.bgca.org For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 7, 2019
