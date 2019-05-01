|
Russell J. Raposa passed away on Sunday April 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Aldina (Mello) Raposa. Russell was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Prior to retiring, he was a computer technician for IBM Computer Corp. He also enjoyed playing guitar, collecting model trains, being on his boat on the water, traveling to Florida, and singing with the Harpoon Harmonizers of New Bedford. His laugh and zest for life was contagious. He loved spending quality time with his friends and family. He is survived by his daughters: Shandell Iannone (husband Anthony), and Courtney Najarian; their mother: Kathleen (Furman) Raposa; grandchildren: Benjamin Najarian and Eveleigh Iannone, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Marjorie Borges His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling Hours on Thursday, May 2nd from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 1, 2019