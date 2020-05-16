|
|
Russell L. Beaulieu, age 90, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the John Clarke Nursing Center in Middletown, RI. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Ballard) Beaulieu and of the late Elizabeth Pepper (LaPlante) Beaulieu. Born and raised in Fall River a son of the late Hilaire J. and Laura A. (Precourt) Beaulieu he was a longtime resident of Tiverton, RI. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served during the Korean Conflict. With an early introduction to hard, skilled labor, he worked with his father during WWII in the mills. A long haul Truck Driver he was the recipient of the Truck Driver of the Year Award in 1963 given to him by Jimmy Hoffa. A charismatic man he made appearances on "Whats My Line" and "The Ed Sullivan Show" during his trip to receive the award. A deep-sea fisherman, he also worked as a meat cutter at the Farrissey family owned Rodman Beef Shop. He worked in construction as a Pile Driver and Salvage Hard Hat Diver for many years until his retirement. He loved cooking, SCUBA diving, to be around the ocean, or to help his family, friends and neighbors with household projects. He took great joy and pride in his grandchildren. He is survived by two sons, James "Jim" Beaulieu and his wife Kathleen of Somerset and John Beaulieu and his wife Lydia of Arizona; one step-sister, Heather Dowling; one step-brother, John Lake and his wife Caroline and five beloved grandchildren (Molly, Ben, Sam, Luc, and Ava). The Beaulieu family wish to thank the staff at the John Clarke Nursing Center for the warmth and care provided to dad over the last two years. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Center, 600 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02824. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a note of condolence please visit, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 16, 2020