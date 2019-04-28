Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Russell Sowle Jr. Obituary
Russell Sowle Jr., age 72, of Fall River passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Russell and Grace (Santarpia) Sowle Sr. Russell was a truck driver for many places, a sports lover and an avid New York Giants fan. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his sister Karen Dion. His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Tuesday at 11 A.M. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday morning 10- 11 A.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 28, 2019
