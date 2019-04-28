|
Russell Sowle Jr., age 72, of Fall River passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Russell and Grace (Santarpia) Sowle Sr. Russell was a truck driver for many places, a sports lover and an avid New York Giants fan. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his sister Karen Dion. His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Tuesday at 11 A.M. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday morning 10- 11 A.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 28, 2019