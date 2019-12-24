|
|
Russell W. Golden, 80, a longtime resident of Somerset, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Sarah Brayton Nursing Center, Fall River. He was the husband of the late Maureen T. (Ryan) Golden. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Georgianna (Raposa) Murphy and step-son of Patrick Murphy. His father was William H. Golden. He attended Somerset Schools and became a jewelry maker, working many years for the Howard H. Sweet & Son Co. in Attleboro. He loved gardening, his dogs and kept an extensive model train collection and layout. He is survived by a daughter, Leigh-Ann Avelar of Somerset; two sons, Russell K. Golden of Fall River and Greg Golden; a brother Dale Murphy of Lawrence; two sisters, Barbara MacDonald of South Carolina and Gail DaCosta of Fall River; also four grandchildren, Emma, Nicholas, Owen and Marley. A memorial gathering will begin Saturday, December 28, 2019, 8:30-10:30 AM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. A memorial mass will follow at 11AM in St. John of God Church, Brayton Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 24, 2019