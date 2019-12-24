Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell W. Golden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell W. Golden Obituary
Russell W. Golden, 80, a longtime resident of Somerset, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Sarah Brayton Nursing Center, Fall River. He was the husband of the late Maureen T. (Ryan) Golden. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Georgianna (Raposa) Murphy and step-son of Patrick Murphy. His father was William H. Golden. He attended Somerset Schools and became a jewelry maker, working many years for the Howard H. Sweet & Son Co. in Attleboro. He loved gardening, his dogs and kept an extensive model train collection and layout. He is survived by a daughter, Leigh-Ann Avelar of Somerset; two sons, Russell K. Golden of Fall River and Greg Golden; a brother Dale Murphy of Lawrence; two sisters, Barbara MacDonald of South Carolina and Gail DaCosta of Fall River; also four grandchildren, Emma, Nicholas, Owen and Marley. A memorial gathering will begin Saturday, December 28, 2019, 8:30-10:30 AM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. A memorial mass will follow at 11AM in St. John of God Church, Brayton Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -