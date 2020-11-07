1/1
Ruth A. Edwards
Ruth A. (Woodland) Edwards, 93, formerly of Westport, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late C. Donald Edwards. Mrs. Edwards was born in New Bedford, daughter of the late Percy A. and Ruth V. (Burton) Woodland. Ruth was an award-winning artist working in many mediums, and a well-known lecturer throughout New England. Her artist eye and creative touch were driven by a love of nature and reflected in her photography, painting, and jewelry and ceramic crafts. She has artwork in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institute, Washington DC and Dartmouth College, NH. She was a member of the Westport Art Group, Paskamansett Bird Club, the New Bedford Garden Club and the New England Camera Naturalists. Survivors include her son: Paul D. Edwards and his wife Emily of Westport; her 2 daughters: Linda R. Shaffer and her husband Jed of Castle Rock, CO and Sara J. Randall and her husband Robert of Westport; a sister: Dorothy F. Dister of Morenci, MI; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Jean B. Reed, and niece Joanne Helms. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mass Audubon's Allen's Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, 1280 Horseneck Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
