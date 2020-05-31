Ruth A. (Wordell) Farias, 77, of Fall River, passed away peacefully after a 4 year battle on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI. She was the wife of Joseph S. Farias. Born in Dartmouth, daughter of the late Glenwood R. and Rena M. (Brownell) Wordell, she had lived in Fall River for most of her life. Prior to retirement, she worked for the Fall River School Department. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Fall River. Mrs. Farias enjoyed cooking, sewing and driving to South Shore Beach, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Including her husband, survivors include 3 sons: Joseph Farias of Fall River, John Farias of Fall River and Jason Farias and his companion Ginger Gibson of Fall River; 2 daughters: Rhonda Moniz of Fall River and Rachel Metivier and her husband Kenneth of New Bedford; a sister: Gladys Grundy of Westport; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was grandmother of the late Mandy B. Aguiar and sister of the late Glenwood Wordell, Frederick Wordell and Philip Wordell. Private arrangements will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 31, 2020.