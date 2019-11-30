Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth McCormack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. McCormack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. McCormack Obituary
Ruth A. (Almeida) McCormack, 75, of Fall River, beloved wife of Paul J. McCormack, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She enjoyed going to Newport Grand Jai alai. Besides her husband of 54 years, she leaves two daughters, Paula Michaud (husband David) and Lisa McCormack (husband Michael Mota), all of Fall River; five grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jason (wife Nicole), Chaz, Morgan and Macy; three great-grandchildren, Chace, Sadie and Lillyana. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella (Ferreira) Almeida and the sister of the late Eddie Almeida and Natalie Halpen. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday at 12:00 Noon at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. Fall River with burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery. Visitation prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -