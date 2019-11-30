|
|
Ruth A. (Almeida) McCormack, 75, of Fall River, beloved wife of Paul J. McCormack, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She enjoyed going to Newport Grand Jai alai. Besides her husband of 54 years, she leaves two daughters, Paula Michaud (husband David) and Lisa McCormack (husband Michael Mota), all of Fall River; five grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jason (wife Nicole), Chaz, Morgan and Macy; three great-grandchildren, Chace, Sadie and Lillyana. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella (Ferreira) Almeida and the sister of the late Eddie Almeida and Natalie Halpen. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday at 12:00 Noon at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. Fall River with burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery. Visitation prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 30, 2019