Ruth Alice Murray passed away suddenly on November 14, 2019. She had just celebrated her 74th birthday. Affectionately called Ruthie she lived her entire life in Fall River and was a lifelong member of Good Shepard Parish at St. Patricks Church. She is the daughter of the late William X. C. Murray, Sr. and Alice B. (Adams) Murray. She is the sister of Kathleen Splinter, Elizabeth Murray, Eileen Barlow and Patricia Murray, of Fall River, and Thomas Murray (Holly) of Somerset, and Timothy Murray (Tammy) formally of Providence, RI and now Clayton, NC. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Janet Murray of Cranston, RI. She was preceded in death by her brothers William X. C. Murray, Jr. and Sean P. Murray. She is Aunty to nieces Amy Sousa (David Jones), Michaela Splinter and Mairin Hughes and nephews Christopher Murray (Darla Ellerson), Paul Murray (Melissa), William Murray III (Chris), Stephen Splinter, Eamon Murray (Nicole), Russell Murray (Catherine), Conor Murray and Kieran Murray (Mallory). She also has numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She very much loved her many Adams and Murray cousins. She was a graduate of Dominican Academy class of 1963. She worked closely for the past thirty years with her brother, Tom, as office manager at Thomas P. Murray, CPA in Fall River. Prior to that she worked at The Garland Corporation, Bristol Knitting Mills and Dover Stamping all located in Fall River. She was Coordinator of Religious Education at St. Patricks Church for many years. She was chairman of the St. Patricks 125th Anniversary Committee. She served with the Wom- ens Guild and received the Margaret Leahy Award from the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She received the Marion Medal from Sean Cardinal OMalley. She was a volunteer for Fall River Celebrates America, the HMS Bounty, Friends of Heritage State Park, and the Patriots and Matadors Drum and Bugle Corps. Her passion was singing. She belonged to choirs at St. Patricks and St. Dominics Churches. She harmonized with her sisters Pat, Betty and Kathy and brought joy to many family gatherings. Her avocations were providing support for the Haitian Health Foundation with Dr. Jeremiah Lowney, advocating Pro-Life principles and rescuing animals. Her funeral will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10 AM in Good Shepherd Church, S. Main Street, Fall River, with burial to follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Ruths memory to either The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or the Haitian Health Foundation at 97 Sherman St., Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 19, 2019