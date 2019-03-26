Ruth E. (Field) Grandfield, age 97, of Fall River, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late John Grandfield. Born in 1921 in Fall River, a daughter of the late Albert H. and Jessica (Bailey) Field, she had been a lifelong resident of the city. Educated in Fall River Public Schools, she graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1939. In her younger years she was employed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. at the Bourne Mill in Tiverton as a payroll clerk and office worker. She was a member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday school and was a member of their Altar Guild. She liked working outdoors, gardening and was an animal lover. She is survived by one grandson, Jeffrey Tallman and his wife Kerri Beth of Fall River; one granddaughter, Kristin Lane and her husband Douglas of Scituate; son-in-law, Robert Tallman of Westport, three great-grandchildren, Owen and Sadie Tallman and Samuel Lane and one nephew, Gary Field. She was the mother of the late Susan J. Tallman and sister of the late Albert Field. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday prior to her service from 9:30-10AM. Contributions in her honor may be made to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02721. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary