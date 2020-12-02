1/1
Ruth Levin
1931 - 2020
Ruth (Lider) Levin, 89, of Fall River, wife of the late Attorney Richard C. Levin, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She leaves a son, Attorney Mark L. Levin and his wife Attorney Bernice Kraft-Levin of Assonet, a daughter, Toby E. Levin of Fall River; two grandsons, Dr. Seth N. Levin of New York, NY and Dr. Scott R. Levin of Boston. Ruth was the daughter of the late Attorney Harry Lider and former corporate counsel to the City of New Bedford and Cuttyhunk and Sadie Lider of Dartmouth. She was the sister of the late Milton Lider, a fabric dye manufacturer in Dartmouth, Atty Ralph Lider of New Bedford, and Edward Lider owner of multiple movie theaters throughout MA and NH, including the Durfee, Academy, Center and Empire theaters in Fall River. She leaves nieces, Jane Goldman of Brookline, Carol Thrope of Cambridge, Leslie Howard of Dartmouth, Karen Greenberg of VA, and nephews, Atty Robert Lider of FL, and Atty Bruce Lider of Dartmouth. Ruth was a gourmet cook, enjoyed sunning at the beach in Padanaram. She started her early career as an interior designer until she retired to raise her family. A private graveside service will be held at Temple Beth El Cemetery, Fall River. Arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
