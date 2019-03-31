Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Ruth (Greenhalgh) Rodgers, age 94 of Fall River and formerly of Somerset, passed away on March 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Rodgers and the daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (Dunnigan) Greenhalgh. Prior to retiring, Ruth worked for Lamport Mfg. as a Floor Lady. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and vacationing in Maine. She is survived by her daughter: Linda Rodgers of Fall River and her son: David Rodgers of Charlestown, ME; five grandchildren: Bryan, Matthew, Tyler, Dylan, and Dakota Rodgers; many nieces & nephews. Ruth was the sister of the late Robert, Lenny, and Fredrick Greenhalgh, Mildred Sherman, and Gladys Grover. Following cremation, a wake for Ruth will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, April 2nd from 4-7 P.M. with a service at 6:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to , PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2019
