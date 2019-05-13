Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Wake
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Rodgers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Rodgers Obituary
Ruth (Greenhalgh) Rodgers, age 94 of Fall River and formerly of Somerset, passed away on March 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Following cremation, a memorial wake for Ruth will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, May 15th from 4-7 P.M. with a service at 6:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to , PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now