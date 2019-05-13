|
Ruth (Greenhalgh) Rodgers, age 94 of Fall River and formerly of Somerset, passed away on March 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Following cremation, a memorial wake for Ruth will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, May 15th from 4-7 P.M. with a service at 6:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to , PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2019