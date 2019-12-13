|
Ruth Sylvia (Davis) Quinn, age 85, of Somerset, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late Lawrence Larry W. Quinn. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Smith) Davis, she had been a resident of Somerset since 1960. Mrs. Quinn was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School. In addition to being a homemaker, she was a former clerk at Weintraubs Fabric. Sylvia was a communicant of St. Thomas More Church, where she was a member of their retirees group. An avid Red Sox fan, she enjoyed walking and sewing. She is survived by four children, Stephen L. Quinn and his wife Donna of Virginia Beach, VA, Thomas M. Quinn and his wife Brenda of Somerset, Judith A. Quinn of Somerset, Timothy W. Quinn of Manchester, NH; three sisters, Joan Thompson of Yorba Linda, CA, Judith Duval of Fall River and Sandra Goerlitz of Yorba Linda, CA; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three great - great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Phyllis Robb, Francis W. Bill Davis, Helen Ginger V. Carey. Her Funeral will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave. Somerset. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours, Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Contributions in her honor may be made to Catholic Memorial Home, Alzheimers Unit, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River, MA 02720. Burial in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 13, 2019