Ryan J Rheaume, 38, son of Ronald & Sandra (Ferris) Rheaume of Fall River, died 12/17 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. A member of Carpenters Local 330, he worked for various construction firms and was an avid sports fan. Grandson of Fernand Rheaume and the late Theresa (Levesque) Rheaume, Horace & Anna (Mollicone) Ferris. Brother of Melanie Zitz (husband John) & Aimee Rheaume. Uncle of Alec Zitz, he also leaves several aunts, uncles & cousins. Funeral Friday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of the Desert Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 6-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA POBox 96929, Washington DC 20090. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019