Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Anthony of the Desert Church
Ryan J. Rheaume Obituary
Ryan J Rheaume, 38, son of Ronald & Sandra (Ferris) Rheaume of Fall River, died 12/17 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. A member of Carpenters Local 330, he worked for various construction firms and was an avid sports fan. Grandson of Fernand Rheaume and the late Theresa (Levesque) Rheaume, Horace & Anna (Mollicone) Ferris. Brother of Melanie Zitz (husband John) & Aimee Rheaume. Uncle of Alec Zitz, he also leaves several aunts, uncles & cousins. Funeral Friday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of the Desert Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 6-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA POBox 96929, Washington DC 20090. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019
